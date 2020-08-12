Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 29.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 312,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129,214 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $12,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,315,000 after purchasing an additional 492,359 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,165,000 after purchasing an additional 162,215 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,929,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,552,000 after purchasing an additional 208,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 680,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after purchasing an additional 109,134 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:B traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $41.60. 6,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,818. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on B shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

