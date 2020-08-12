Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $26,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $34,593,944.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,194,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,278,765,737.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.70. 64,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039,633. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.32. The company has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

