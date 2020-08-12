Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 4,207 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.1% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.07% of Home Depot worth $186,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 20.6% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $76,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.87.

HD traded up $7.56 on Wednesday, hitting $282.48. 227,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,377,806. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $279.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.