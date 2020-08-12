Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 5,752 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $37,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Consumer Edge downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.37.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.10. 807,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,160,240. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.44 and a 200 day moving average of $116.13. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.59 billion, a PE ratio of -212.44, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

