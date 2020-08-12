Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cigna were worth $13,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 13.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.94. 91,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,249. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $305,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,459 shares in the company, valued at $10,139,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $486,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,983 shares of company stock worth $47,929,379. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.19.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

