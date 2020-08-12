Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,804 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,995 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $48.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,348,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,658,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

