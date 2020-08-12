Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,739 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.19. 18,859,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,842,758. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.12.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

