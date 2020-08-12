Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.37.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.79. 12,203,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,160,240. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.44 and its 200-day moving average is $116.13. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

