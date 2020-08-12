Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratford Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,124,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,293. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

