Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.07.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $63.13. 20,736,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,159,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $139.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average of $59.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

