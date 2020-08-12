Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,482 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delaney Dennis R increased its holdings in Paypal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,155,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978,977. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.36.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,203 shares of company stock valued at $15,942,755 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

