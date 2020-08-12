Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $7,141,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,131,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,835,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.47.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.00. 1,625,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,578. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

