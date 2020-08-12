Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $454,688,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,732,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,455,000 after buying an additional 130,747 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,183,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,909,000 after buying an additional 4,255,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,879,000 after buying an additional 96,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,349.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,277,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,274,000 after buying an additional 2,184,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.32. 462,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,015,931. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 2.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.