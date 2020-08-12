Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,472,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 235,601 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Intel worth $265,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intel by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,735 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BofA Securities lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Intel stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,651,852. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

