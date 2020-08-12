Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 58,812 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58,812 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $384,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $281,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 19.9% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 98.4% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $27.16 on Wednesday, hitting $1,507.70. The stock had a trading volume of 48,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,776. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,587.05. The stock has a market cap of $1,006.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,487.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,377.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

