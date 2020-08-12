Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.36.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Saia from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BofA Securities began coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Saia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $111,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,117.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $1,006,486.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $29,740,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Saia by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Saia by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.03. Saia has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $132.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $418.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.68 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. Saia’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Saia will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

