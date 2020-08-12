salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,643 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,607 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $17,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $872,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in salesforce.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,910 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,906,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $5.17 on Wednesday, reaching $191.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,015,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,592,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,073.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $209.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.29, for a total transaction of $1,662,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $875,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 706,614 shares of company stock worth $132,534,106 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

