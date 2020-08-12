Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Shares Gap Down to $8.53

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.34, but opened at $8.53. Sandstorm Gold shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 91,792 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAND. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,089 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462,470 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 148,397 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,495,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,118,841 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 106,760 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,038,305 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 274,170 shares in the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.