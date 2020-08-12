Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Stake Decreased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795,063 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,267,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,896 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,942,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $33,130,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 883,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,141,971. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $614,564.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

