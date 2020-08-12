Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,022 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,513.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,449,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111,582 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,210,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,644.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,970,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,207,000 after buying an additional 2,926,898 shares during the last quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 774,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,655,000 after buying an additional 1,579,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,233,000 after buying an additional 681,273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $57.50. 3,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,865. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average is $51.65. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $62.40.

