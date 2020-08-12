Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.21

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.21 and last traded at $81.21, with a volume of 33959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.94.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $359,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 205,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

