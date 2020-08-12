SCP Investment LP Has $11.34 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SCP Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 6.5% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 98.4% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $26.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,507.25. 61,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,776. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,487.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,377.81. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,587.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,006.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

