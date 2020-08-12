SCP Investment LP Invests $5.68 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,000. Facebook comprises approximately 3.2% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 223.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after buying an additional 177,179 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total value of $48,804.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,706.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,182,847 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $259.42. 819,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,779,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $278.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

