SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Short Interest Up 96.1% in January

SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,100 shares, an increase of 96.1% from the December 31st total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other SeaSpine news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,573,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,856,000 after purchasing an additional 378,162 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,199,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,917,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 291,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SPNE. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SeaSpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

SPNE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. 6,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,948. SeaSpine has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.20. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

