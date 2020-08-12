Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.07% of Selective Insurance Group worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIGI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ SIGI traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $56.44. 11,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $81.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.91%.

In related news, Director William M. Rue purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,311,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,628,666.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.96 per share, with a total value of $50,960.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

