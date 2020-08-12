Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) Drops By 63.6%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the January 31st total of 87,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised China SXT Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 806.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 523.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 51,579 shares during the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. 104,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,815,672. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.