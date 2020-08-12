Short Interest in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Increases By 1,680.0%

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 1,680.0% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:SUSB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,108. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $28.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 179.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 243.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 342,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 242,936 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period.

