Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Decreases By 81.9%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the February 27th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of SUSL traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $57.29. 71,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,503. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.60. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $59.33.

