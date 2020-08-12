Short Interest in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) Drops By 34.8%

Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQLV traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00. Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) by 996.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,211 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 5.55% of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

