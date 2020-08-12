Short Interest in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Grows By 78.9%

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the December 31st total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,301. Sapiens International has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61.
Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPNS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.
About Sapiens International
Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.
