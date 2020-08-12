Short Interest in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Grows By 78.9%

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the December 31st total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,301. Sapiens International has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 33.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 709,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after buying an additional 176,964 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 40.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 93,894 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 12.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 316,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 35,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at $15,498,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at $2,180,000. 15.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPNS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

