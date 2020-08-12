Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the January 31st total of 152,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,822,000. Abingworth LLP lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 304.6% in the 1st quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 876,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 659,874 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,507,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRRA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,071. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $125.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -8.39 EPS for the current year.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

