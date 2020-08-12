Sierra Wireless Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,303 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 670% compared to the average daily volume of 299 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 297.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,818 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth $91,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 240.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 346,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWIR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.19. 15,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $14.37.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

