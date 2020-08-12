Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

SNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 540.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 91.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3,161.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,382.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNN traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.05. 14,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,030. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.12.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

