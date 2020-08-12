Sorrento Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 63,702 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 35,390 call options.

NASDAQ SRNE traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $12.48. 3,190,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,550,037. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 580.67% and a negative net margin of 760.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

