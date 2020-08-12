Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 15th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th.

Source Capital has decreased its dividend by 36.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Source Capital stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,325. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25. Source Capital has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $41.34.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

