SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.7% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,486,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,643,008. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.07 and a 200 day moving average of $160.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

