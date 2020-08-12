Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 247 ($3.23).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPT. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 173 ($2.26) to GBX 187 ($2.44) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of SPT traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 301 ($3.94). 829,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 257.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 237.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 306 ($4.00).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a GBX 1.67 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

