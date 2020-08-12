Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Gap Down to $19.25

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.22, but opened at $19.25. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 30,006 shares changing hands.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 62.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

