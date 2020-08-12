Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Gap Down to $15.25

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.83, but opened at $15.25. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 304,030 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 80.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 110,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 49,012 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 521,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 76,373 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,684,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after buying an additional 168,671 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

