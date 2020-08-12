Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Gap Down to $8.92

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.13, but opened at $8.92. Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 303,616 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $52,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $78,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

