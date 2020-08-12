Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 49.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,710 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,642 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 36,849.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $214,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,420,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,197,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,103,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.28. 391,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,491,275. The company has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.41. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

