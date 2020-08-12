Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by TLW Wealth Management LLC

TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,544 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 3.4% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 32.5% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 41,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $79.28. The stock had a trading volume of 391,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,491,275. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $98.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.41. The firm has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

