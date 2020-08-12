Sterling Construction Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,279 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,939% compared to the average daily volume of 75 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 410,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 47,069 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Construction stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,329. The firm has a market cap of $427.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. Sterling Construction has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $17.49.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STRL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

