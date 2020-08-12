Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Gap Down to $0.84

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.84. Sunworks shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 54,478 shares traded.

SUNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Sunworks alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 89.19% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunworks Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunworks stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.35% of Sunworks at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.