Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) Short Interest Down 44.5% in January

Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the December 31st total of 89,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synacor stock. Fondren Management LP boosted its stake in Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,126,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243,125 shares during the quarter. Synacor makes up approximately 5.5% of Fondren Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fondren Management LP owned approximately 5.41% of Synacor worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synacor in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNC traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.21. 44,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,963. Synacor has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

