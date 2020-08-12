Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) Receives €39.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €39.93 ($46.98).

TLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($45.29) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.60 ($54.82) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of Talanx stock traded up €0.90 ($1.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €31.76 ($37.36). The company had a trading volume of 133,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.93. Talanx has a 1-year low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a 1-year high of €48.38 ($56.92).

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

