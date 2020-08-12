TCF National Bank Boosts Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

TCF National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 461.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 911,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,546,000 after purchasing an additional 749,490 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth $257,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 176,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,508 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,489,000 after purchasing an additional 327,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Comerica in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.31.

CMA traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $42.05. The company had a trading volume of 111,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,771. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

