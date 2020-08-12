TCF National Bank Cuts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

TCF National Bank trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,424 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $1,056,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.90.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 145,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,061. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 327.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

