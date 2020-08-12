TCF National Bank Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

TCF National Bank increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,990,000 after buying an additional 2,497,423 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,569,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,345,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 87,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 37.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,389,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,901 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.04. The company had a trading volume of 239,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,713,146. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

