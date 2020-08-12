TCF National Bank Increases Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

TCF National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of TCF National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,598,989,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,104,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,075,326,000 after purchasing an additional 221,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,093,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $902,497,000 after purchasing an additional 324,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.76. The company had a trading volume of 890,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,160,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.13. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $236.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.37.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

